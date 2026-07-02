Burry’s Bearish Bets

“There is so much more to this,” Burry said in a post on X.

Burry did not elaborate on his post on X.

In a Substack post published July 1, Burry disclosed the bearish positions, citing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s historically high extension above its 200-day moving average and calling the latest AI-driven spending surge “the beginning of the end.”

AI Valuation Debate Grows



The AI spending boom has become one of Wall Street’s biggest debates, with hyperscalers committing hundreds of billions of dollars to infrastructure, while investors question when those investments will generate returns.

Not Bearish On All AI Stocks

Burry, who famously predicted the 2008 housing market collapse, has not been bearish on all companies tied to AI.

Price Action: The iShares Semiconductor ETF closed 6.41% lower on Wednesday at $599.70, and fell further 6.36% in extended trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate SOXX has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and a positive price trend across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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