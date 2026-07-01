What's Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Wednesday?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) stock fell more than 6% on Wednesday as semiconductor stocks came under pressure during a broad rotation out of technology stocks.

The Nasdaq declined 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.34%.

According to Benzinga Pro, foundry, semiconductor fabrication and integrated device manufacturer stocks were broadly lower as investors took profits following the chip sector’s strong first-half 2026 rally.

Technology Sector Leads Market Decline

Technology was the market’s weakest-performing sector, down 1.7%, suggesting TSM’s decline was driven by broad selling across growth and semiconductor stocks rather than company-specific news.

The broader market remained resilient, with eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors advancing and an advance-to-decline ratio of 2.7.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.74% and the Russell 2000 rose 0.57%. Investors rotated into Financials, up 2.64%, and Communication Services, up 2.61%, while trimming exposure to mega-cap technology names.

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Holds Long-Term Uptrend

Despite Wednesday’s sell-off, TSM continues to trade above its key moving averages, signaling that the longer-term trend remains intact.

The stock is trading 2.4% above its 20-day simple moving average of $438.02, 7.3% above its 50-day SMA of $418.27 and 30.8% above its 200-day SMA of $343.18. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, a bullish long-term technical setup.

Momentum indicators are more balanced. The relative strength index stands at 54.34, placing the stock in neutral territory and suggesting buying and selling pressure are relatively balanced following its recent rally.

TSM reached a 52-week high in June, making the current decline appear more consistent with profit-taking than a broader trend reversal.

Key resistance sits near $450, while key support is around $405.50.

TSM Underperforms The Technology Sector

TSM underperformed the broader Technology sector, falling more than the sector’s 1.7% decline.

Technology ranks last among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors on Wednesday. Although the sector has declined 4.35% over the past 30 days, it remains up 37.69% over the past three months, suggesting the recent weakness could represent a pullback within a broader uptrend.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next major catalyst is its scheduled earnings report on July 16, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of $3.77 per share, up from $2.47 a year earlier, on revenue of $39.76 billion, compared with $30.07 billion in the prior-year period.

TSM trades at approximately 41.5 times earnings, reflecting its premium valuation.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $489.17. Recent analyst actions include:

Bank of America Securities : Buy, raised price forecast to $590 on June 24.

: Buy, raised price forecast to $590 on June 24. Susquehanna : Positive, raised price forecast to $575 on June 22.

: Positive, raised price forecast to $575 on June 22. Barclays: Overweight, maintained a $470 price forecast on April 22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns TSM a Momentum score of 93.21, Growth score of 92.61 and Quality score of 97.62, reflecting strong business fundamentals and market leadership.

Its Value score of 18.09 indicates investors continue to assign a premium valuation, which can result in larger pullbacks during periods of technology sector weakness.

ETF Exposure

TSM is a major holding in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Heavy ETF ownership means fund inflows and outflows can amplify buying or selling pressure in the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 6.43% at $446.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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