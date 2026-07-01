AMD Dips 4% as Investors Lock in Profits After a Blockbuster AI Rotation Surge

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stock traded lower by over 4% during Wednesday’s session as risk appetite cools for high-multiple tech names.

The early dip looks tied more to the overnight tone in index futures than to a single AMD-specific headline, with traders leaning defensive into the open. With the stock up 326.79% over the past 12 months, even a modest shift in risk sentiment can translate into a sharper pullback.

AMD became one of the biggest second-quarter winners as investors expanded their AI bets beyond NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and moved into other semiconductor companies.

AMD Gains As AI Rally Broadens

AMD’s stock nearly tripled during the quarter, adding about $615 billion in market value. The move came as investors bought chip companies that could benefit from rising AI data center spending and growing demand for products that work alongside NVIDIA’s chips, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Barclays Sees Shift Into AI Enablers

Barclays analyst Anshul Gupta told CNBC that investors rotated out of AI hyperscalers and into AI enablers, pushing excitement into semiconductor stocks and driving sharp rallies.

Analysts also said the quarter’s moves could signal a “changing of the guard in AI,” as investors looked beyond NVIDIA and bought companies tied to the broader AI infrastructure buildout.

Technical Analysis

Even with the weakness, AMD is still trading well above its major moving averages, which keeps the longer-term trend pointed up. At $560.47, the stock is about 8.1% above its 20-day SMA ($517.10) and about 24.1% above its 50-day SMA ($450.40), showing the rally has had strong follow-through.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.55 (Up from 48 cents YoY)

: $1.55 (Up from 48 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY)

: $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 193.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $499.44. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Forecast to $615.00) (June 30)

: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $615.00) (June 30) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Forecast to $700.00) (June 29)

: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $700.00) (June 29) UBS: Buy (Raises Forecast to $670.00) (June 24)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 4.08% at $557.20 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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