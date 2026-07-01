Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , has declared a $1 billion investment in a novel Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) unit.

During the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the company announced that the new FDE unit is designed to aid AWS customers in the creation and execution of artificial intelligence systems.

The new unit will employ “thousands” of FDEs, starting with a team of five or six engineers who will work directly with an AWS customer. These engineers will collaborate with AI agents, tools that can autonomously complete tasks for users.

Vice President of Frontier AI engineering and services at AWS Francessca Vasquez said the new AI unit brings previously separate capabilities under one organization with a unified deployment strategy, marking the first time AWS has structured its AI efforts this way.

Organizations including the Allen Institute, the NBA, Ricoh, and the NFL are already using AWS FDEs. AWS expects the next wave of adoption to come from highly regulated industries that manage diverse and complex datasets.

AWS Bets Big on Defense AI

Besides the new FDE unit, Amazon Web Services also launched AWS Secret Cloud for Industry, a managed service that enables cleared U.S. defense contractors and other eligible organizations to run classified workloads directly on AWS. The company also unveiled an accelerator program offering up to $20 million to help qualified defense firms adopt the service, reducing the need for costly on-premises infrastructure.

The summit was also joined by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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