Jim Cramer Says Mag 7 Slump 'Hurt'— Then a Cheese Salesman Thanked Him for a $13 Million Nvidia Win

CNBC commentator Jim Cramer shared a unique experience he had after publishing his views on the underperformance of the Magnificent 7 story.

Cramer took to X late Tuesday and wrote, “I did a tough piece this evening about the Mag 7 underperformance. It hurt.”

The CNBC host then went on to share an encounter with a cheese salesman who thanked him for his Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) recommendation, showing him a $13 million profit in the stock.

“He showed me his account: he had a $13 million profit in the stock. It was a good night.” wrote Cramer.

Cramer Backs AI Chip Suppliers

On Nvidia, Cramer said the company remains a leading supplier of AI computing power, but its stock has lagged as investors worry about rising competition from custom AI chips.

NVDA Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Nvidia stock surged 5.95%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, it closed 2.63% higher at $200.09.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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