On Tuesday, Investor Kevin O’Leary said aspiring entrepreneurs should focus on solving real problems that customers are willing to pay for, stressing that business success depends on execution, discipline and proven demand.

Entrepreneur Reality Check From O’Leary

In a post on X, O’Leary said entrepreneurship is not suited for everyone, noting the demanding nature of building a company.

"Not everyone is meant to run a business and that’s okay," he wrote.

He added, "Building a successful company takes execution, a willingness to take risks, and the discipline to work through long hours and uncertainty."

O’Leary urged founders to ground their ideas in market reality before launching.

"Before you start anything, ask yourself one simple question, what problem are you solving that people are actually willing to pay for?" he said.

He emphasized that the most successful companies address "real pain points and create real value."

He continued, "If you can do that, prove demand, and execute consistently, you’ll give yourself the best chance to succeed as an entrepreneur."

O’Leary, Bezos, Cuban Share Startup Advice

Earlier, O’Leary, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Cuban shared key entrepreneurial advice centered on liquidity, experience and self-funded growth as foundations for long-term success.

Cuban emphasized bootstrapping and customer-driven growth, warning that early outside funding can dilute ownership and lead to unfavorable deals.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to focus on organic growth and consider alternatives like crowdfunding before raising capital.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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