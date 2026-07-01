Elon Musk Says Tesla's Model S, Model X Line Is Now Building Optimus Robots

Elon Musk Walks Optimus Production Line

Taking to the social media platform X, Musk shared a picture of himself with Tesla employees at the Fremont facility. “Walking the Optimus production line in Fremont,” the caption of the post said.

Musk, during Tesla’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call with investors, shared that the company was targeting to produce a million units of the Optimus robot.

Lars Moravy Touts Optimus Production Line

Meanwhile, in an interview with influencer Herbert Ong, Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, shared that the company’s first production line has landed at the facility and Tesla has begun its installation process.

Moravy also touted the line’s “modular” design. “Optimus is smaller than a car,” Moravy said, “so the bring-up can be quite quick.” He also shared that the Optimus production would have 40 lines due to the number “actuators” and intricate designs of the limbs, torso and more.

The Tesla VP also shared that Tesla vehicles could now “drive themselves from the end of line to the logistics yard.” He also said that the vehicles go over a “bump, squeak, and rattle track” and listen for noises and cracks to document and let the facility know what would need to be fixed.

“We call it Full-Self Hearing,” Moravy said, adding that Tesla utilizes the car’s in-built microphones, but acknowledged that the system requires some training and human intervention.

Gary Black On Tesla Deliveries

Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki also said that the EV giant had a “solid” quarter after predicting sales would rise following gas price surge due to the Iran war.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum and Quality. It also offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were up 1.65% to $418.62 during pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock