What’s Going on With Micron Technology Stock Wednesday?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock gave back about 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday as investors pared exposure to high-beta tech names.

The dip coincided with a slide in broader equity futures, with Nasdaq futures down 0.61% and S&P 500 futures losing 0.31% ahead of the opening bell.

The early weakness points to routine profit-taking following Micron’s powerful multi-month rally. Despite the cautious morning sentiment, Micron maintains its position as one of the semiconductor sector’s top year-to-date performers.

CEO Outlines Sustained AI Demand Runway

Micron Chairman and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said AI-driven memory demand surprised even the company’s customers and expects industry supply to remain tight beyond 2027.

Speaking with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday, Mehrotra said memory has become essential across AI data centers, smartphones, PCs, automobiles and industrial applications, adding that AI is still in its early stages and supports long-term demand.

He said Micron has signed strategic customer agreements across data center, automotive and consumer markets, reflecting confidence in future AI-related demand.

Mehrotra also said the current shortage stems from the industry’s 2023 downturn, when memory prices fell to one-third of 2022 levels after customers pushed prices sharply lower, hurting manufacturers’ profitability and investment capacity.

Despite those headwinds, Micron invested about $10 billion in memory technology and supply during 2023. The company is now investing about $200 billion globally, including in the U.S., to expand manufacturing capacity while returning excess cash to shareholders.

Micron Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Micron continues to trade well above its key moving averages. The stock sits 6.2% above its 20-day simple moving average of $1,050.06, 34.4% above its 50-day average of $829.88 and 155.8% above its 200-day average of $435.88.

The moving averages remain in a bullish alignment, with the 20-day average above the 50-day average and the 50-day average above the 200-day average. That structure signals the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

However, momentum has eased. The MACD indicator is below its signal line with a negative histogram, suggesting buying pressure has weakened following the recent rally.

Micron reached a 52-week high of $1,255 in June after rebounding from its April low. If buyers defend the 20-day moving average, the stock could attempt another move toward those highs. A break below that level could shift attention toward the 50-day moving average.

Key resistance stands at $1,255, while immediate support is near $1,050.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price forecast of $1,542.05. Recent analyst actions include:

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price forecast to $2,000 on June 29 while maintaining an Overweight rating.

raised its price forecast to $2,000 on June 29 while maintaining an Overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its Overweight rating and $1,500 price forecast on June 25.

maintained its Overweight rating and $1,500 price forecast on June 25. Barclays raised its Overweight price forecast to $2,000 on June 25.

Micron Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were down 2.85% at $1121.40 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock