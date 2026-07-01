Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Is Rewarding AI Makers While 'Punishing' Their Biggest Customers

Jim Cramer said Tuesday that Wall Street is increasingly rewarding companies supplying artificial intelligence infrastructure while punishing the technology giants spending heavily to build it.

AI Suppliers Take The Lead

Speaking on CNBC’s Mad Money show, Cramer said investors are favoring chipmakers, memory companies and networking suppliers over hyperscalers committing hundreds of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure.

“Wall Street is now rewarding tech companies with products in high demand and punishing their customers because they’re spending too much and we don’t know how it’s is going to be profitable,” Cramer said.

He contrasted the performance of AI suppliers with that of the so-called “Mag Seven,” arguing that the biggest winners over the past quarter have been companies selling critical components rather than buying them.

Major technology companies have continued to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, even as investors debate when those investments will begin generating meaningful returns.

Memory Makers Lead The Rally

“Both stocks have more than tripled in the last three months,” he added.

Cramer also named Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) among his AI infrastructure winners, citing its CPU and GPU businesses as critical to modern data centers.

Cramer Calls Intel a ‘National Treasure’

Intel shares have surged 254.57% year to date and are up 511.07% over the past 12 months, making the stock one of the semiconductor sector’s top performers.

He added that Intel’s foundry business could become another key growth driver, adding, “It could be the company to solve the memory shortage one day. National treasure.”

Price Action: The stock rose 6.01% to close at $139.63 on Tuesday, before climbing another 4.76% in extended trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate INTC has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile, and a positive price trend across short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: katz / Shutterstock.com