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coinbase ceo brian armstrong
July 1, 2026 5:13 AM 2 min read

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says AI Will Favor Defenders Over Attackers in Cybersecurity

AI Boosts Code Security

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Armstrong wrote, "AI will actually make software more secure, not less."

He argued that AI favors security teams because it allows automated scanning of all code before production.

"It favors defenders over attackers, since they can scan all code before production," he said.

AI Cybersecurity Race Intensifies

Earlier, OpenAI expanded its Daybreak cybersecurity initiative with new tools, including a Codex Security plugin and GPT-5.5-Cyber for vetted defenders, aimed at speeding up vulnerability detection and patching.

The company said its AI systems have already helped identify and fix critical security flaws and that the key challenge has shifted from finding bugs to fixing them quickly.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock By Thrive Studios ID

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