Neuralink Can Restore Sight, Enable Limb Function

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, user Peter Hague quoted a post by Neuralink that showed the company had successfully “inserted the electrode threads” of its implants into the dura mater, which is the outermost and thickest layer protecting the brain.

Hague argued that SpaceX and Tesla, which were “flashier” enterprises led by Musk, often overshadow Neuralink and its efforts. However, a “mass rollout” of BCI will “have huge medical implications, as well as perhaps lifestyle ones,” he said.

Musk, responding to Hague, said that Neuralink “will enable quadriplegics to use their hands and walk again and the completely blind to see,” among other things. “Jesus-level miracles,” the trillionaire said in his response, reaffirming bullish sentiments on the BCI company.

Neuralink Restoring Speech

Musk had earlier said that the Neuralink implants were helping restore speech after the startup showcased a brain implant that was capable of converting thoughts into audible words for a patient with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

In January this year, Neuralink had announced the next-generation chip, which would be debuting sometime this year. The new chip would boast three times the capabilities of the current-generation Neuralink chips.

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