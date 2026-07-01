'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reveals Tesla, Nvidia Shorts, Says Chip Boom Is 'Beginning of the End'

Shorting Tesla, Nvidia

He said that the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was “at a historically high extension above its 200-day moving average,” adding that the levels were not seen since the year 2000.

Burry also added that the price-to-sales ratio on the index was “very high” at over 16x, despite excluding NVIDIA from the index.

The investor said that he had shorted Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) at $1060.98. “I also shorted Nvidia (NVDA) at $198.09,” Burry said and added that he also shorted the iShares Semiconductor ETF.

“The SOXX itself is a pure form of overvaluation in an index, a form that is rarely seen and never so easily recognized as such,” the investor said, adding that it was only a “matter of time” before the index declines. He also said that the index rallied because of Korean spending. “I see that as the beginning of the end,” he said.

“I shorted Tesla (TSLA) at 416.22. Happy it jumped back to this level,” Burry said, but did not include a dollar figure or his exact position. Notably, Tesla jumped close to 10% and currently trades at $415.95 during the after-hours session on Tuesday.

Burry’s Palantir, Nvidia Positions

The investor had called out NVIDIA’s financing arrangements “fugazi” and outlined the complexity of these arrangements that help “tens of $billions worth of NVDA GPUs disappear from balance sheets.”

Tesla’s Valuation Concerns

While the investor had sounded out his concerns with Tesla’s valuation, he is not the only one who has called the stock “overvalued.”

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