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Anthropic logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone, in Bangalore, India, on February 04, 2026
July 1, 2026 1:29 AM 3 min read

Anthropic Says 'We're Grateful' as Trump Administration Lifts Export Controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 After AI Security Standoff

On Tuesday, Anthropic announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 artificial intelligence models.

Anthropic Restores Access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5

"We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models," the company said in a post on X.

The restrictions were imposed in mid-June under what Anthropic described as a government directive issued under national security authorities.

Government Approved Rollout After Appropriate Safeguards

The company said Mythos 5 has already been restored for select U.S. organizations after receiving government approval on June 26.

Anthropic added that it will continue expanding access through its Glasswing cybersecurity program, which provides vetted organizations with advanced AI models for defensive security testing.

In a post on X, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said officials had worked closely with Anthropic to review the models before approving broader access.

"Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America’s leadership in AI," Lutnick wrote.

OpenAI Follows Anthropic Under AI Oversight

OpenAI and Anthropic have both confidentially filed paperwork as they prepare for potential initial public offerings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Stockinq on Shutterstock.com

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