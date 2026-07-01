Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday committed $250 million to the Trump Accounts program, expanding corporate support for the children’s investment initiative ahead of the nationwide rollout on July 4.

Micron’s $250M Initiative

Micron said it will match employee contributions of up to $1,000 for each eligible child under 18.

The company will also make a one-time $250 seed contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible children in communities where it operates, including Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas.

Micron added that the initiative is expected to support up to one million children, with most of the funding directed toward communities where the company has operations.

How Trump Accounts Work

Trump Accounts are tax-deferred investment accounts for children created under President Donald Trump‘s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’.

Eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 receive a $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury, while families, employers and other contributors can collectively contribute up to $5,000 annually.

Funds in the accounts are primarily allocated to low-cost U.S. stock index funds and ETFs, and generally cannot be accessed until beneficiaries reach age 18.

Program Gains Momentum

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that nearly 6 million children had already enrolled in the program.

On Monday, Robinhood launched its Trump Accounts app ahead of the program’s official rollout on Saturday.

Price Action: Shares of Micron closed 0.79% on Tuesday at $1154.29 and gained further 0.97% in extended trading.

Benzinga Edge Rankings indicate MU has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and a Growth score in the 85th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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