Gary Black Says Estimates ‘All Over The Place’

In a post on X on Tuesday, Black shared that he expects Tesla to report delivering close to 410,000 units in the quarter, exceeding Wall Street estimates of 406,000 units as “gas prices surged during the quarter.”

The investor added that the deliveries surplus could mean that Tesla may report a “2nd consecutive YoY deliveries advance of >+5% after declining -9% in 2025 and -1% in 2024,” he said.

Black’s 410,000-unit prediction figure shows a 7% YoY surge in the EV giant’s second-quarter deliveries. The investor also revealed that he held no positions in Tesla due to valuation concerns.

“We remain cautious on TSLA longer term as 2026-30 earnings ests continue to decline and as other manufacturers roll out unsupervised autonomy over the next 12 months,” he said.

In the same thread, Black shared delivery consensus from various sources collated by Tesla. The investor said that the second-quarter consensus estimates were “all over the place.”

He then shared how Tesla’s Investor Relations-compiled survey predicted 406,000 deliveries while bettors on prediction market platform Kalshi showed bullish estimates of 472,000 deliveries.

Ross Gerber Hails ‘Solid’ Quarter

Gerber, in the same thread, responded to Black with his own take. “They had a solid qtr,” the investor said in his post. Notably, the investor had predicted that Tesla deliveries would be picking up following the surge in fuel prices due to the war in Iran.

Tesla’s sales had “bottomed” and were “looking better” as “high gas prices work their magic,” Gerber said, adding that customers were shifting to EVs.

Previously, Gerber also took a swipe at Elon Musk and Tesla’s pivot away from EVs and into artificial intelligence. “Maybe Tesla should consider selling EVs again,” Gerber had said as the EV giant’s stock recorded sharp declines, falling more than 13%.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum and Quality. It also offers a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 1.11% at $415.95 during the after-hours session on Wednesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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