What's Going On With Apple Stock Tuesday?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock was up more than 2% on Tuesday as investors rotated back into large-cap technology stocks during a risk-on trading session. The Nasdaq gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.69%.

The rebound follows a sharp selloff last Thursday, when Apple shares fell more than 6%, marking their steepest one-day decline since April 2025.

The drop came after the company raised prices on its Mac and iPad lineup, prompting investors to assess whether Apple can pass higher component costs on to consumers ahead of any potential iPhone price increases.

The stock remains in focus as investors weigh rising memory costs, the possibility of higher iPhone prices, and Apple’s efforts to expand its supply chain by working with Chinese memory manufacturers.

Apple Seeks Relief From Memory Costs

Apple is again asking the administration for more flexibility to work with Chinese memory suppliers as it deals with a severe component cost and supply crunch, CNBC reported Saturday.

The effort is part of a broader push by U.S. technology companies seeking clearance from the White House, the Commerce Department, and the Pentagon to qualify Chinese vendors without violating U.S. restrictions.

Chinese memory suppliers could help Apple lower costs and gain more leverage with existing suppliers, according to the report. Apple may use those chips in devices sold outside the U.S., especially in China and parts of Asia.

However, adding a new supplier could take months of testing, security checks, and factory reviews.

Analysts See Apple Managing The Pressure

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told CNBC on Friday that Apple had to raise prices to protect margins amid sharply rising memory costs across the technology supply chain.

Ives said Apple waited as long as possible and made the move at the right time as it enters what he expects to be a major three-year hardware cycle. He expects only limited demand weakness, possibly around 1% to 2% churn on some high-end products.

Albion Financial Group CIO Jason Ware told CNBC Saturday that investors should continue to own Apple despite recent price hikes and stock weakness.

Ware said Apple has a strong long-term setup, supported by upper-single-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, and a large share buyback program.

He said Apple’s affluent customer base remains willing to upgrade, while pricing power should help protect margins without causing major demand weakness.

Ware also pointed to a possible foldable iPhone launch this fall as a driver of upgrades.

Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $324.16. Recent research includes Evercore ISI reiterating an Outperform rating with a $365 price forecast, KGI Securities downgrading the stock to Hold with a $315 forecast, and Bank of America Securities maintaining a Buy rating with a $380 price forecast.

Technical Picture Remains Constructive

Apple continues to trade above its long-term trend indicators. The stock is about 4.3% above its 100-day simple moving average and 6.8% above its 200-day simple moving average, keeping its broader uptrend intact.

However, the shares remain 2.5% below the 20-day SMA and 1.3% below the 50-day SMA. That suggests the stock is still working through a short-term consolidation.

The relative strength index stands at 46.05, indicating neutral momentum. The reading suggests buyers and sellers remain balanced rather than signaling a decisive breakout.

Key resistance sits near $302.50, while support is around $287.50.

Price Action

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were up 2.32% at $288.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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