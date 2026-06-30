Elon Musk's X Money — New Details On Bank Killer Super App

Elon Musk’s X Money is rolling out with an aggressive feature set, likely making legacy banks nervous.
Powered by a metal Visa card and a deeply integrated wallet inside the X app, the so‑called "bank killer" now has hard numbers behind the hype.
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X Money Features
X Money reads like a full‑blown checking‑account replacement. To see why, it helps to lay out the flagship perks clearly:
Taken together, those features make X Money look less like a digital wallet and more like a modern bank account.
Standard deposits sit at a partner bank with FDIC coverage, while the X Cash Sweep Program automatically spreads larger balances across multiple FDIC‑insured institutions to reach the $10 million protection level for eligible Premium+ users.
Early direct deposit means paychecks can arrive up to two days early, while instant peer-to-peer payments make sending cash as natural as replying to a post.
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