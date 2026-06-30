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Silhouetted hand holds a smartphone displaying the white X logo on its black screen.
June 30, 2026 11:38 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk's X Money — New Details On Bank Killer Super App

Elon Musk’s X Money is rolling out with an aggressive feature set, likely making legacy banks nervous. 

Powered by a metal Visa card and a deeply integrated wallet inside the X app, the so‑called "bank killer" now has hard numbers behind the hype. 

SPCX stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

X Money Features

X Money reads like a full‑blown checking‑account replacement. To see why, it helps to lay out the flagship perks clearly:

Taken together, those features make X Money look less like a digital wallet and more like a modern bank account.

Standard deposits sit at a partner bank with FDIC coverage, while the X Cash Sweep Program automatically spreads larger balances across multiple FDIC‑insured institutions to reach the $10 million protection level for eligible Premium+ users. 

Early direct deposit means paychecks can arrive up to two days early, while instant peer-to-peer payments make sending cash as natural as replying to a post. 

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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