What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Tuesday?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock rose nearly 1% in Tuesday’s premarket session as semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks traded higher. Nasdaq futures gained 0.23%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%.

The stock received fresh support from Jefferies, which said the recent pullback has created a buying opportunity as visibility into future AI chip demand improves.

Jefferies Sees Long-Term AI Upside

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $550 price forecast on Broadcom. The firm cited improving visibility into calendar 2028, steady progress on Broadcom’s TPU roadmap and an expanding customer base for its custom AI chip business.

The firm said the recent decline in Broadcom shares has created an attractive entry point for investors. Jefferies expects Broadcom’s TPU 8i to enter production in the third quarter of 2026.

The firm also pointed to Broadcom’s first artificial intelligence processor for OpenAI, code-named Jalapeno. Jefferies estimates the chip could deliver about 50% lower costs and 40% lower power consumption than NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform, supporting Broadcom’s strategy to expand its custom AI chip business beyond Google.

Technical Picture Remains Mixed

Broadcom traded at $375.33, about 6% below its 20-day simple moving average of $399.98 and 8.6% below its 50-day SMA of $411.44. Those levels point to continued near-term weakness.

However, the stock remains 1.2% above its 100-day SMA of $371.45 and 4.1% above its 200-day SMA of $361.33. That suggests longer-term buyers are still defending the broader trend.

Momentum indicators also remain cautious. The moving average convergence divergence, or MACD, is below its signal line and the histogram remains negative, indicating bullish momentum has weakened.

The moving averages present a mixed picture. The 20-day SMA sits below the 50-day SMA, a bearish short-term signal. Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following April’s golden cross, preserving the longer-term bullish structure.

Broadcom also remains well above its 52-week low of $262.66, although it is below its June high of $495. The current pullback still appears consistent with a broader consolidation rather than a complete trend reversal.

Traders are watching resistance near $414.50, close to the 50-day SMA. Initial support sits around $370.50 near the 100-day SMA.

Analysts Remain Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

Broadcom is expected to report earnings around Sept. 3.

Wall Street expects earnings of $3.16 per share on revenue of $29.44 billion, compared with earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion a year earlier.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $513.68. Recent analyst actions include UBS lowering its price forecast to $485 while maintaining Buy. Bank of America Securities and Mizuho both raised their price forecasts to $530 and maintained bullish ratings.

Broadcom holds a strong Quality score of 95.71 and a Momentum score of 74.22 on Benzinga Edge. However, its Value score remains low at 7.25, reflecting its premium valuation.

AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were up 0.77% at $375.33 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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