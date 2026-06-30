A new report published Tuesday by Gallup and Stop Scams Alliance found that 12% of successful scams in 2025 involved artificial intelligence or deepfakes, highlighting the growing role of AI in modern fraud. The survey also found that 6% of U.S. adults, or roughly 15 million people, were scammed out of money last year.

The report, titled United States of Scams: The Financial and Emotional Fallout, surveyed 5,173 U.S. adults between Jan. 8 and Feb. 18, 2026. Researchers noted that AI-driven fraud may be undercounted because many victims may not realize AI tools were used in the scam.

AI Makes Fraud Harder To Detect

Americans lost an estimated $68 billion to scams in 2025, or roughly $186 million per day, according to the survey. Nearly one in four Americans (24%) said they have been scammed at least once during adulthood.

In February, fraud prevention experts also warned that deepfake scams were becoming an "industrialized fraud channel," with criminals increasingly using voice cloning, fake endorsements and AI-generated impersonations to scale attacks.

Financial Loss Is Only Part Of The Damage

The Gallup survey found scams caused significant emotional and financial strain. Twenty-one percent of scam victims reported severe financial hardship, while another 25% reported moderate hardship. More notably, 73% said being scammed negatively affected their mental health or well-being.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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