Box CEO Aaron Levie Says AI Race Hinges On Whether 'Open Weights AI' Stays 'A Close Second'

Open Vs Closed AI Battle

On Sunday, in a post on X, Levie outlined a central divide in the AI industry: whether tightly controlled, closed AI systems or rapidly improving open-weight models will ultimately shape the market.

He argued that if closed models remain "perpetually at the frontier by a wide margin," then vertically integrated companies that restrict access to top-tier AI could maintain dominance.

However, he warned that the equation changes if open models stay competitive.

If "open weights AI can remain a close second to frontier intelligence, then the equation reverses," Levie wrote.

He added that in that scenario, "the vast majority of tokens used will go to an alternative stack" controlled outside leading frontier labs.

Levie said this shift would redirect usage, infrastructure demand and monetization toward open ecosystems, even if closed systems still lead at the very top end of capability.

He added that regulatory approaches would differ depending on how wide the performance gap becomes between proprietary and open systems.

AI Safety And Industry Competition Intensify

Earlier, Anthropic warned that AI systems could soon begin improving themselves faster than humans can control, calling for a coordinated industry pause if development outpaces safety safeguards.

The company said its Claude model was rapidly improving in coding and automation, reaching near-human performance and delivering major efficiency gains in software development.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock