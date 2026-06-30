$30,000 EV Pickup Truck Spotted Testing

In a post on the social media platform Instagram on Monday, Kindel Auto posted a picture of the heavily camouflaged EV pickup truck testing on the streets of Phoenix, Arizona.

The post said that the truck was undergoing hot weather testing. The pickup truck appears to be smaller in size when compared to the popular F-150 series trucks and features four doors.

Source: Kindel Auto via Instagram

Slate Auto’s $25,000 Pickup Truck

Slate Auto’s $25,000 electric pickup generated considerable buzz with its reveal. Investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki hailed the vehicle as something that had “never been done before" in the auto industry.

Ford Recalls 770,000 Vehicles

However, Ford’s recall woes continue to plague the automaker. The Detroit-based company issued two separate recalls on Monday, according to filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The first recall affects over 36,046 units of the 2022-2026 Ford Bronco and stems from a Fender Flare issue. “The fender flares may not be properly secured and detach from the vehicle,” Ford said in the filing, adding that dealers would fix the issue free of charge.

The other recall pertains to over 741,195 units of the 2018-2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, as well as the 2021 F-150 truck. The Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2021 are also affected by the recall.

NHTSA filings suggest an issue with the automatic transmission in the aforementioned vehicles. “The transmission park pawl may engage while the vehicle is in motion, resulting in park system damage,” it said.

The damage to the park system could increase the chances of a crash due to a rollaway risk, the automaker said. “Dealers will update the powertrain control module software, and inspect and replace any damaged transmission components as necessary,” Ford said. The recalls affect 777,241 vehicles.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Ford provides excellent Momentum and a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Ford Motor shares slipped 0.35% to $14.08 during premarket trading on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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