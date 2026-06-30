What Is Going On With Super Micro Stock On Tuesday?

The early bounce comes after Taiwan offices raided headlines pressured the stock in the prior session. The stock dropped 8% overnight.

Taiwan Probe Expands Around Super Micro Servers

Taiwan’s Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office searched Super Micro’s Taiwan office, the homes of six people, and sites tied to three affiliated companies as part of the probe.

Prosecutors also searched Chief Telecom Inc. and Super Micro distributor Albatron Technology Co., while both companies said they are cooperating with authorities, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Super Micro said it is working closely with Taiwanese authorities and cooperating with law enforcement in Taiwan and other regions.

The investigation follows earlier action in May, when Taiwanese authorities arrested three suspects and seized about 50 Super Micro servers.

The issue has also drawn U.S. scrutiny. In March, U.S. prosecutors charged three people, including Super Micro co-founder and former board member Wally Liaw, with smuggling $2.5 billion of NVIDIA chip servers to Chinese customers, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Liaw later resigned from Super Micro’s board, while he and contractor Willy Sun pleaded not guilty.

Technical Analysis

From a longer-term trend view, the stock is still in repair mode: it’s down 42.56% over the past 12 months and is trading 20% below its 20-day SMA, 14% below its 50-day SMA, 7.3% below its 100-day SMA, and 18.3% below its 200-day SMA.

Structurally, the bigger backdrop remains mixed because the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish crossover), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA following the death cross in December 2025.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY)

: 69 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.73 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY)

: $11.73 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 14.8x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $32.70 (range: $22.00 to $44.00) across 24 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Initiated with Peer Perform (June 11)

: Initiated with Peer Perform (June 11) Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Forecast to $44.00) (June 1)

: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $44.00) (June 1) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $36.00) (May 12)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SMCI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 2.13% at $28.75 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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