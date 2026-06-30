What's Going On With AMD Stock Tuesday?

Nasdaq futures rose 0.12%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.11%.

Tuesday’s decline appeared to reflect normal profit-taking after AMD’s recent run higher. The stock remains near its recent highs, where investors often lock in gains after extended advances.

Despite the modest pullback, AMD continues to benefit from optimism surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and demand for high-performance computing chips.

AMD Introduces Smaller, Faster Chips for Data-Hungry AI Applications

Separately, on Tuesday, AMD introduced its Versal Premium Gen 2 Memory on Package (MoP) adaptive SoCs, integrating up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory into a single package.

The company said the chips deliver up to 288GB/s of bandwidth while using up to 60% less board area, targeting AI, networking, aerospace, defense and other data-intensive applications.

AMD said the devices support more than 15 years of product availability, industrial-grade operation from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 110 degrees Celsius, and include CXL 3.1, PCIe 6.0 and built-in security features.

Samples are expected by the end of 2026, with production shipments planned for the second half of 2027.

AMD’s Long-Term Trend Remains Bullish

The broader technical picture remains positive. AMD continues to trade well above its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling that the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

The 20-day moving average also remains above the 50-day average, while the 50-day average sits above the 200-day average, maintaining a bullish “golden cross” structure.

However, momentum has cooled in recent sessions. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has slipped below its signal line, suggesting buying pressure has weakened after June’s rally.

Traders are watching resistance near $546.50, just below the 52-week high of $562.99. Initial support stands around $437.

AI Growth Remains The Long-Term Story

AMD designs processors and graphics chips for personal computers, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial systems and automotive applications.

The company’s AI accelerators and data center products have become key drivers of investor enthusiasm, while its chips also power Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox consoles.

The next major catalyst is expected to be AMD’s Aug. 4 earnings report. Analysts expect earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $11.28 billion, compared with earnings of 48 cents per share on revenue of $7.68 billion a year earlier.

Wall Street maintains a Buy consensus on the stock based on 50 analyst ratings, with an average price forecast of $496. Recent price forecast increases include Cantor Fitzgerald to $700, UBS to $670 and Bernstein to $600.

Benzinga Edge scores continue to rate AMD highly for Momentum, Growth and Quality, while Value remains weak because of its premium valuation.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 0.43% at $537.15 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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