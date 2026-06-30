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kevin o’leary
June 30, 2026 5:34 AM 3 min read

Kevin O'Leary's Says 'Without Sales, Nothing Else Matters,' Urges Entrepreneurs To Prove Real Demand

Investor and television personality Kevin O’Leary argued that validating customer demand and prioritizing execution over ideas are the foundations of building a successful business, urging aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on revenue from day one.

Kevin O’Leary’s Startup Advice

On Monday, O’Leary shared practical advice for founders in a post on X, emphasizing that the first milestone for any startup should be proving that people outside their personal circles are willing to pay for its product or service.

“If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, start by proving people outside your friends and family are willing to pay for your product,” O’Leary wrote.

He added, “Focus on generating revenue, because without sales, nothing else matters.”

O’Leary also encouraged founders to remain disciplined in their daily priorities. “Every day, identify the three most important things that move your business forward and don’t let distractions get in the way,” he said.

He concluded by stressing the importance of execution over ideas, writing, “Most importantly, value execution over vision. Great ideas are everywhere, but the entrepreneurs and employees who consistently get things done are the ones who build lasting businesses.”

Success Tips: Age, Luck And Experience Shape Entrepreneurship

Earlier, Mark Cuban took a different stance, saying becoming a billionaire involves luck, while building wealth is largely driven by hard work and consistency.

He said that many people can become wealthy through effort, but reaching billionaire status is far less predictable.

Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger said entrepreneurs in their 20s have a "very special time" advantage, combining enough maturity to build companies with a close connection to younger cultural trends.

He argued this position helps founders better understand and create for emerging audiences, though others countered that long-term success depends more on experience and persistence than age.

Jeff Bezos emphasized experience over early risk-taking, advising founders to work at well-run companies before launching startups.

He said this path improves critical skills like hiring and management and increases the odds of success, challenging the myth that college dropouts dominate startup success stories.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

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