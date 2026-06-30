Human Safety Drivers Cost More

On Monday, user James Stephenson responded to Black by quoting an older reply by Stephenson where he argued that an autonomous car with a safety driver was still an autonomous vehicle if the driver did not intervene in any way throughout the ride.

“You’re not applying normal consumer logic to this James,” Black said in his response. He added that a safety monitor in the Robotaxi would result in operating costs becoming “far higher” than rivals who would not “need to pay for a hired body in the car.”

JPMorgan Backs Tesla Robotaxi

Meanwhile, Waymo and Uber reportedly ended their partnership in Phoenix, Arizona, as the ride-hailing giant is also on the lookout for another autonomous vehicle provider to tie up with.

Tesla’s FSD Woes

Separately, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced probes into the incident that took place last week.

The incident also prompted Musk and Tesla AI Lead Ashok Elluswamy to deny the claim that the vehicle was operating on Autopilot at the time of the crash, according to statements from the driver to local law enforcement.

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