Report Says Leaked Files Reveal iPhone 18 Pro Supplier Network

According to a Reuters report, ransomware group World Leaks allegedly posted sensitive files on the dark web following a cyberattack on Tata Electronics, one of Apple’s largest manufacturing partners in India.

The leaked documents reportedly include detailed component maps identifying suppliers for hundreds of parts used in the unreleased iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, including battery, camera and logic board components.

As per the report, the files also reveal where Apple sources parts from multiple suppliers and where it relies on only a handful of companies, potentially exposing supply chain vulnerabilities and the tech giant’s negotiating leverage.

Apple and Tata Electronics did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Internal Photos Of Unreleased iPhone Models Also Surface

The report said several files carried Apple’s “Confidential” watermark and internal codenames associated with the iPhone 18 Pro generation.

Among the leaked material were photographs dated early 2026 that reportedly show gray iPhone prototypes undergoing drop testing at a Tata Electronics facility.

While the report said it could not independently confirm the exact model shown in the images, a source familiar with the matter told the news agency the devices are iPhone 18 Pro models.

Why The Leak Matters For Apple

Apple has long kept detailed supplier-to-component relationships confidential, even though it publicly discloses the names of companies in its broader supply chain.

Industry observers say exposing those links could provide competitors, counterfeiters and suppliers with valuable insight into Apple’s manufacturing strategy.

The reported breach comes as Apple continues expanding production in India through Tata Electronics as part of its effort to reduce manufacturing dependence on China.

Previously, it was reported that Apple is investigating the incident while Tata has restricted access to sensitive systems and hired an outside consultant to conduct a forensic review.

The report also comes as Apple faces rising component costs that analysts expect could contribute to higher iPhone prices in the months ahead.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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