Uber, Waymo Part Ways

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the two companies had ended their partnership in Phoenix, where Waymo vehicles were also used for food deliveries. The report then said that Uber intends to announce a new partnership in the area with an unnamed company.

Uber and Waymo did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Uber’s Robotaxi Push

The company had earlier also filed a lawsuit seeking to stop New York City from enforcing a new rule that would limit when large ride-hailing platforms can remove drivers.

Waymo Safer Than Tesla?

Waymo also revealed a new “Premier” membership tier for frequent customers of the company’s service. The subscription, which is available for $29.99/month, promises earlier access to Waymo’s service in new areas, as well as faster pickups.

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