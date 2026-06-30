Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) board members have received their annual equity awards, according to newly filed SEC documents, as the AI chipmaker’s stock continues to build on 23.41% gain over the past year.

Nvidia Directors Receive Annual RSU Awards

A series of Form 4 filings submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and revealed on Monday showed that nine Nvidia directors each received 1,211 restricted stock units (RSUs) on June 25 as part of the company’s annual board compensation program.

The filings cover directors Brooke Seawell, Harvey C. Jones, Tench Coxe, Melissa Lora, Dawn Hudson, Aarti Shah, Stephen Neal, Mark Stevens and John Dabiri.

Based on Nvidia’s June 25 closing price of $195.74, each director’s grant of 1,211 RSUs was worth approximately $237,041.

Each filing notes that half of the RSUs will vest on Nov. 18, 2026, with the remaining half vesting on May 19, 2027. If a director dies while serving on the board, the awards become fully vested immediately.

“Annual grant in connection with service on the Board of Directors,” each filing states, adding that the restricted stock units “were received as an award, for no consideration.”

SEC Filings Highlight Massive Nvidia Insider Holdings

While the grants themselves are relatively modest, the filings also underscore the sizeable Nvidia stakes already held by several directors.

Stevens reported ownership of more than 11.5 million shares directly, along with millions more held through trusts.

Coxe disclosed holdings through trusts and a profit-sharing plan totaling more than 30 million shares, while Jones and Seawell also reported substantial trust-held positions.

Lora’s filing also disclosed the transfer of 1,799 shares to a family trust without consideration, an estate-planning transaction rather than a stock sale.

Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

The next major catalyst for Nvidia could be its estimated earnings report on Aug. 26.

Wall Street expects the AI chipmaker to report earnings of $2.07 per share, nearly doubling from $1.04 a year earlier, while revenue is projected to climb to $91.70 billion from $46.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to Benzinga Pro, Nvidia carries a consensus price target of $309.13 based on ratings from 32 analysts.

The highest target is $500, issued by Baird on May 21, 2026, while the lowest is $215, set by Deutsche Bank on Nov. 20, 2025.

The three latest analyst updates—from China Renaissance, Needham and DA Davidson —carry an average price target of $296.33, implying about 51.85% upside from the stock’s current level.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed Monday at $194.97, up 1.27% and edged up another 0.09% to $195.14 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Nvidia ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth, with the stock posting strong long-term gains despite negative returns over the short and medium term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.