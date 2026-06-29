Former Trump White House communications and founder of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci once shared how a decades-old letter connected to Warren Buffett reshaped the way he thinks about aging, success and the years that lie ahead.

Scaramucci Says Letter About Warren Buffett Left A Lasting Impression

Over the weekend, Scaramucci reflected on a letter he wrote to legendary investor Buffett about 25 years ago, when Buffett was turning 70.

In the letter, Scaramucci proposed creating a Buffett investor library and museum in Omaha that would showcase the history of Berkshire Hathaway and serve as a destination for value investors.

Instead of receiving a reply from Buffett, Scaramucci heard back from Buffett’s longtime friend, Don Keough. He was Buffett’s across-the-street neighbor in Omaha, Nebraska and served as president and chief operating officer of The Coca-Cola Company.

According to Scaramucci, Keough wrote that Buffett was “only 70” and would be “working for at least another 70 years,” adding, “Get it out of your head that 70 is old.”

Scaramucci said the message stayed with him for a quarter century because it challenged the conventional idea that life slows down after a certain age.

Keough died in 2015 at age 88.

Warren Buffett’s Longevity Continues To Inspire

Now that Buffett is 95, Scaramucci said the letter feels even more meaningful.

“That letter stayed with me for 25 years,” he wrote on X. “Think young. Act young. The best decades might still be ahead of you.”

In a video accompanying the post, Scaramucci recalled that Keough encouraged him to view later stages of life differently, saying that when people reach 70, they should think of “the next several decades being your best decades.”

Scaramucci described it as “a beautiful letter” and said its central lesson has remained with him ever since.

“The point was,” he said, “think young for the rest of your life. Be young, act young.”

Scaramucci’s Rise In Finance Before His Political And Media Career

Long Island native Scaramucci has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Before founding SkyBridge Capital in 2005, he co-founded Oscar Capital Management, which was acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2001.

Earlier in his career, he worked in Goldman Sachs’ private wealth management division.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock/ Al Teich