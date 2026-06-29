AeroVironment Q4 Print: Drones In Demand, But Doubt In The Stock?

AVAV stock is up heading into the print. Watch the price action here.

Backlog and Visibility

AeroVironment closed the third quarter with a record funded backlog of roughly $1.1 billion, supported by total bookings of about $2.1 billion over the first nine months and a book‑to‑bill ratio near 1.6.

A book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 signals demand running ahead of recognized revenue and underpins management’s framing of the fourth quarter as a potential record quarter driven by conversion of delayed Space, Cyber and Directed Energy (SCDE) work.

Investors have also seen a string of multi‑year U.S. Army and foreign military sales awards in unmanned aircraft and counter‑UAS systems, with recent contracts totaling in the high hundreds of millions and extending revenue visibility into the next decade.

The question is less about the existence of demand and more about its quality: how much of AeroVironment’s backlog sits in funding‑sensitive programs and whether management’s fourth quarter commentary reduces concerns around timing, competitive rebids and program‑level risk.

Stock Setup and Valuation Tension

Despite the supportive fundamentals, AeroVironment shares have fallen about 43% year to date and more than 30% over the past three months following a sizable third-quarter miss and a cut to full‑year guidance.

Revenue of roughly $408 million in the third quarter came in more than 15% below consensus, with EPS also missing, and management trimmed its fiscal 2026 outlook to $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion of revenue.

The stock has traded in the mid‑$140s to mid‑$150s recently, well below its consensus price target of $302.44 based on the ratings of 19 analysts compiled by Benzinga.

The disconnect between AeroVironment’s current price and the consensus price target gives this earnings report a clear narrative hook: broken momentum versus intact thesis.

On one side, the market is treating AeroVironment as a "prove‑it" story after guidance cuts, margin volatility and program delays; on the other, a consensus target around $300 per share, reflecting confidence that backlog and bookings will eventually translate into cleaner earnings and cash flow.

Monday evening’s earnings report could be a potential capitulation moment if execution again disappoints, or a reset where a true record quarter, solid SCDE catch‑up and a steadier FY27 outlook begin to narrow the gap between a discounted share price and bullish valuation models.

AVAV Stock Price Activity: AeroVironment stock was up 2.76% at $141.76 at the time of publication on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, AeroVironment stock has declined about 29.7% versus a 2% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 43% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8% gain. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $135.20.

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