'Drone Applications Are Almost Endless’: Inside Draganfly’s Campus Security Win

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Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell joined Benzinga’s Premarket Playbook daily morning show last week to share how Draganfly views the win.

Watch The Full Interview

Drones On Campus

Chell explained that the civilian market is even larger than military demand for drones and highlighted some of the use cases for drones on campuses.

He said, "You’re going to see tethered drones around stadiums… providing pervasive surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance, you know, for people coming in that might be carrying weapons, for crowd control, for management, for those types of things."

Chell explains that campuses will be able to deploy “incident response” drones during active shooter situations and feature “Drones-in-a-Box (DiaBs),” or aircraft docking stations.

‘Drone Applications Are Almost Endless’

The CEO explained the interconnectivity of drones on campuses and how they will be used as a system rather than isolated deployments.

"It’s… much, much more than, you know, a drone that’s up in the air because of one situation. It’s… an entire society that lives and operates within a campus. And so the drone applications are almost endless," Chell said.

Under the program, Draganfly will provide "policy guidance, training, equipment recommendations and ongoing operational support," including "FAA-aligned governance policies, privacy guidelines, Part 107 training, advanced campus-specific instruction and assistance with fleet deployment.

In the broader drone context, Chell argues the industry is still early: "I think second inning is probably a good analogy, but it’s hard to quantify if we’re even in the first inning yet."

He ties that to autonomy and AI, saying, "Drones really are the front edge of quantum and AI and autonomy. This is where the rubber meets the road… Nothing collects data better than a drone in the real world."

With IACLEA now placing Draganfly at the center of its national campus roadmap, the company is betting that this program will become a template for how unmanned systems enter complex, high‑stakes civilian environments.

DPRO Stock Price Activity: Draganfly stock was down 0.20% at $5.01 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, DPRO has declined about 35.1% versus a 2.4% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 30% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.6% gain.



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