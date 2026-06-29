Why Is Palantir Technologies Stock Gaining Monday?

Palantir Expands Sovereign AI Capabilities

The latest catalyst came from Palantir’s announcement of an “intelligent engine” that deploys NVIDIA Nemotron open models in sovereign environments.

The platform targets government agencies and critical U.S. infrastructure operators that require secure, mission-critical AI deployments while maintaining operational control over sensitive data.

According to the company, the platform includes explicit data authorization, secure perimeter enforcement, customer-specific isolation, data portability, the right to erase data and full auditability. Those features are designed to help organizations meet strict regulatory and security requirements.

Palantir Expands Surf Air Mobility Partnership

Separately, Palantir and Surf Air Mobility on Monday expanded their partnership to accelerate the commercialization of SurfOS. The companies are adding engineering and go-to-market resources to speed the rollout of OperatorOS, OwnerOS and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions.

The expansion follows the commercial launch of BrokerOS and Surf Air Mobility’s recent multi-million-dollar Enterprise BrokerOS agreement with Wheels Up.

Powered by Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Foundry, SurfOS is designed to modernize private aviation by helping operators, brokers, owners and manufacturers improve efficiency while reducing costs.

The companies said the expanded partnership will accelerate product development, including the deployment of AIP agents, and position SurfOS as a central operating system for the private aviation and air mobility industry.

Technical Picture Still Faces Resistance

Despite Monday’s rally, Palantir remains below several important technical levels.

The stock trades 9.7% below its 20-day simple moving average of $130.23, 13.5% below its 50-day SMA of $135.95 and 25.8% below its 200-day SMA of $158.60.

That setup suggests the longer-term downtrend remains intact. The February “death cross,” when the 50-day SMA fell below the 200-day SMA, continues to weigh on the technical outlook.

Momentum also remains subdued. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator sits below its signal line, while the histogram remains negative. That typically indicates buyers need stronger follow-through before a sustained uptrend can develop.

The next major resistance level is near $136, close to the 50-day moving average.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

The company’s next earnings report is expected on August 3. Analysts expect earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. That compares with earnings of 16 cents per share and revenue of $1 billion a year earlier.

Palantir trades at roughly 126.9 times earnings, reflecting its premium valuation.

Benzinga Edge Ratings

Benzinga Edge assigns Palantir a Momentum score of 6.5, reflecting soft recent momentum despite Monday’s rally.

The stock earns a Value score of 2.66 because of its premium valuation. However, its Growth score of 97.73 underscores strong expectations for continued expansion.

ETF Exposure

Large inflows or outflows in those funds can create additional buying or selling pressure because of the stock’s sizable weighting.

Price Action

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 4.51% at $118.02 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock