Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Smartphone displaying Alphabet on a red screen with a downward trend graph, next to a laptop.
June 29, 2026 10:22 AM 2 min read

Alphabet Stock Jumps 3%: Google Parent Replaces Verizon in Historic Dow Jones Milestone

Reportedly, Verizon had lost influence in the price-weighted index due to its lower share price, which represented just 0.5% of the Dow.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, GOOG is still in a longer-term uptrend, up 94.71% over the past 12 months and holding about 10% above its 200-day SMA ($313.87). At the same time, the stock is trading 3.3% below its 20-day SMA ($357.16) and 5.9% below its 50-day SMA ($366.88), which keeps the near-term posture more in "repair mode" than in breakout mode.

The 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA is a bearish crossover that often signals that rallies are being sold sooner than they were earlier in the trend.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $2.87 (Up from $2.31 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $113.54 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 25.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $429.67. Recent analyst moves include:

  • TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Forecast to $475.00) (June 9)
  • Oppenheimer: Outperform (Raises Forecast to $445.00) (May 15)
  • JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $460.00) (April 30)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because GOOG carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

Alphabet shares were up 3.26% at $345.59 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved