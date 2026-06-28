Meta Platforms, Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg once argued that breakthrough success often depends on having the freedom to fail, citing the early struggles of "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling and music superstar Beyoncé as examples.

Zuckerberg’s Lesson On Failure And Entrepreneurship

During Harvard University’s 2017 commencement ceremony, Zuckerberg reflected on how entrepreneurship fuels innovation but said many people lack the financial security needed to take risks.

He noted that the current economy encourages people to be entrepreneurial, whether by launching companies, starting projects or pursuing unconventional careers.

According to Zuckerberg, that culture thrives when individuals are free to experiment with new ideas without fearing that a single failure could derail their lives.

The Facebook founder said his own path to success was far from straightforward. Before building Facebook, he created a variety of projects, including games, chat systems, study tools and music players.

To illustrate his point, Zuckerberg highlighted Rowling’s publishing journey and Beyoncé’s music career.

“JK Rowling got rejected 12 times before publishing Harry Potter,” he said. “Even Beyoncé had to make hundreds of songs to get Halo.”

“The greatest successes come from having the freedom to fail,” Zuckerberg added.

Why Mark Zuckerberg Says Luck Matters

Zuckerberg also addressed economic inequality, arguing that society often rewards successful outcomes while doing too little to help people take chances in the first place.

“There is something wrong with our system when I can leave here and make billions of dollars in 10 years while millions of students can’t afford to pay off their loans, let alone start a business," he said at the time.

Zuckerberg said he has never met an entrepreneur who gave up over the prospect of not making enough money, but has known many who abandoned their dreams because they lacked a financial safety net.

He added that success depends not only on hard work and good ideas, but also on luck, saying he might never have built Facebook if he had needed to support his family or hadn’t known he would be okay if the company failed.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Career Milestones

Zuckerberg, whose net worth currently stands at $186.6 billion, according to Forbes, launched Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19.

He took the company public in 2012 and in 2021, Facebook rebranded as Meta to reflect its growing focus on the metaverse.

In 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99% of their Meta shares over their lifetimes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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