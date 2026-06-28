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Focused shot capturing Elon Musk alongside the Tesla logo, symbolizing innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Ideal for business, tech, and leadership content. Taken on 10 July 2025
June 28, 2026 10:17 AM 2 min read

This Week In Tesla: Fatal Texas Crash Leads To Federal And Legal Scrutiny, A Possible SpaceX Merger And More

Ross Gerber’s Sarcastic Jibe At Elon Musk

Gary Black Dismisses Robotaxi Theory, SpaceX Merger Speculations

Tesla Faces Legal Scrutiny Following Texas Crash

The incident prompted Musk and Tesla AI Lead Ashok Elluswamy to respond to the claim that the vehicle, a Tesla Model 3, was operating on Autopilot at the time of the crash, according to statements from the driver to local law enforcement.

Elon Musk Highlights American-Made Content in Tesla Models

Musk took to social media to highlight the high percentage of American-made content in Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, in response to a ranking by Cars.com as uncertainty looms around the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) amid the July 1st renewal.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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