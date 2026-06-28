Ross Gerber’s Sarcastic Jibe At Elon Musk

Gary Black Dismisses Robotaxi Theory, SpaceX Merger Speculations

Tesla Faces Legal Scrutiny Following Texas Crash

The incident prompted Musk and Tesla AI Lead Ashok Elluswamy to respond to the claim that the vehicle, a Tesla Model 3, was operating on Autopilot at the time of the crash, according to statements from the driver to local law enforcement.

Elon Musk Highlights American-Made Content in Tesla Models

Musk took to social media to highlight the high percentage of American-made content in Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, in response to a ranking by Cars.com as uncertainty looms around the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) amid the July 1st renewal.

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