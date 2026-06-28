The weekend was a whirlwind of news in the tech and auto industries. From a fresh lawsuit against Tesla Inc. to predictions about airfare prices, there was no shortage of headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Tesla Faces Wrongful-Death Lawsuit

The family of a Texas crash victim has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Tesla, according to a report by Reuters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident, which resulted in the death of 76-year-old Martha Avila. Tesla has yet to comment on the matter.

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Air Fares May Remain High Despite Lower Oil Prices

Despite a decline in oil prices following the Iran agreement, airline fares may not drop until September, says GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. He attributes this to high fuel prices and summer demand, predicting a drop in fares only when demand decreases in the fall.

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Jeff Bezos Challenges Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX

Zoox, a company backed by Jeff Bezos, unveiled an updated version of its Robotaxi on Wednesday. The vehicle features improved ergonomics and comfort for passengers, a better touchscreen, and an enhanced two-way audio system. The vehicle continues to feature a LiDAR-enabled self-driving suite and bidirectional design.

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Automakers Warn Of Potential Sales Halt In California

A group of automakers, including General Motors Company and Toyota Motor Corp, have warned that car sales in California could halt in July if certain legislation is not delayed. The legislation in question involves in-car technology requirements that the automakers claim cannot be met within the current schedule.

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Xiaomi Launches Robotic EV Charging Arm

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Corp has launched a robotic EV charging arm that automatically plugs in parked cars. The product, which is set to launch later this year, supports remote charging and is already in operation in some private garages.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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