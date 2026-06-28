This week was a whirlwind of tech and market news. From OpenAI’s IPO delay to Micron’s impressive quarter, there was no shortage of stories to keep investors on their toes. Let’s dive into the top stories of the weekend.
OpenAI’s IPO Delay Could Be Bullish
A shareholder of SuRo Capital suggests that OpenAI’s IPO delay might not be due to market unreadiness, but rather because investors keep pushing up the valuation. The company’s current valuation might be better reflected in its ongoing employee tender offer than an IPO filing.
Anthropic Gets US Green Light
The U.S. Commerce Department has reportedly given Anthropic the go-ahead to release its Claude Mythos 5 model to around 100 companies and federal agencies. However, approval for Claude Fable 5 was not included.
Micron Delivers Another Blowout Quarter
Micron Technology reported third-quarter revenue of $41.46 billion, surpassing analyst estimates. The company’s total revenue was up approximately 346% YoY, with operating cash flow at $25.39 billion.
Qualcomm Stock Soars On 2029 Guidance
Qualcomm unveiled its new diversification efforts, including a key data center strategy, at the 2026 Investor Day. The company is building a data center platform, providing a “comprehensive portfolio of solutions.”
Apple Stock In The Spotlight After Price Hike
Apple has reportedly raised prices on Macs and iPads due to an “extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage.” The company’s shares are trading 4.65% lower at $279.46.
Xbox Prices Surge Again
Microsoft has announced that Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will become more expensive starting Aug. 1 due to increased component costs. The company expects console storage and memory prices to double by fall 2027.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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