Google Limits Meta's Access To Gemini AI Models Amid Rising Demand: Report

Google Informed Meta In March About Limitations

Google informed Meta in March about the limitations, which have led to disruptions and delays in Meta’s internal AI initiatives, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The restrictions continue to remain in place, prompting Meta to encourage its staff to optimize AI token usage, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Other Google Clients Facing Similar Restrictions

Other Google clients have also faced similar restrictions, though to a lesser degree. Meta’s significant demand for Google’s models has made it particularly vulnerable to these constraints, one source noted, according to the report.

Google’s move to cap access highlights the infrastructure challenges facing the AI industry. Despite substantial investments in technology, major companies like Google struggle to meet the growing demand for AI services. Google has recently secured additional capacity, including a $920 million monthly deal with SpaceX for computing resources.

Meta has been using Gemini for automating safety processes and enhancing customer services. However, the company is now prioritizing its Muse Spark model to reduce reliance on external models.

Evolving Google-Meta Relationship

The relationship between Google and Meta has been evolving over the years, marked by significant collaborations and agreements. In August last year, Meta struck a $10 billion cloud pact with Google to bolster its AI capabilities, despite their competitive rivalry.

Earlier this month, Meta launched a new AI tool within Facebook Search, powered by its Muse Spark model, which is expected to potentially generate revenue of $10 billion annually.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.