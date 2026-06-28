Apple Vision Pro Hardware Chief Jumps To OpenAI

Apple‘s Vision Pro hardware chief, Gerard Meade, has reportedly left the company to join OpenAI. This move comes after a significant shake-up in Apple’s hardware engineering unit, led by John Ternus, which resulted in several vice presidents being given new roles. Meade will join former Apple executives at OpenAI, which acquired their AI hardware startup last year for $6.5 billion.

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Why Apple Just Suffered Its Worst Crash In Over A Year

Apple recently experienced its worst stock crash in over a year, attributed to the soaring memory and storage costs driven by the AI data center demand. The iPhone, which accounts for nearly half of Apple’s business, and the Macs and iPads, which represent about 14% of revenue, have seen price hikes. Investors are now watching for potential iPhone price increases before John Ternus takes over as CEO on Sept. 1.

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Bernie Sanders Says MacBook, iPad Price Rise An Example Of Tim Cook’s ‘Corporate Greed

Apple’s price hikes across several MacBook and iPad models have been criticized by Bernie Sanders as an example of Tim Cook‘s ‘corporate greed.’ The price increases were attributed to soaring memory and storage costs, leading to Apple’s steepest one-day share decline since April 2025.

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Apple Just Confirmed Micron’s Biggest AI Prediction

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Disney And Apple Almost Merged. Here’s Why The Deal Didn’t Work

Apple’s failed merger with Disney has been attributed to the latter’s stock under-selling pressure. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company almost acquired Twitter but ultimately decided against it due to concerns that the smaller company would be a “horrible distraction.”

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.