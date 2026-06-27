Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang spends a remarkable amount of time in motion for a leader who claims to "let the world come to me."

Nvidia sits at the heart of the AI revolution, yet its CEO talks less about chasing opportunity and more about tending a craft over decades. His version of ambition is quieter: narrow focus, deep patience and a belief that time expands when life’s work is clear.

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Time, Presence and No Watch

"Very few people know this, but I don’t wear a watch," Huang said at the Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association in 2023.

"The reason is simple: the present moment matters most. It might sound surprising, but I’m not driven by ambition to achieve more. My goal is to excel in what I’m doing now, not to pursue more; I let the world come to me," he said.

Huang’s gesture is simple, yet it reflects a broader belief that real constraint is not the number of hours in a day, but divided attention. Time feels more abundant when focus narrows to what matters most in the

The Kyoto Gardener and ‘Plenty of Time’

In a commencement speech at the California Institute of Technology, Huang explained this philosophy through a story from a family summer in Japan.

"I used to work from one of our international sites for one month each summer," he said. "When our kids were in their teens, we spent a summer in Japan. [One] weekend, we visited Kyoto and the Silver Temple."

On a "suffocatingly hot, humid and sticky" day, he noticed a man alone in a vast moss garden, working slowly with bamboo tweezers.

"I walked up to him and I said, ‘What are you doing?’" said Huang. "He said, ‘I’m picking dead moss. I’m taking care of my garden.’ And I said, ‘But your garden is so big.’ And he responded, ‘I have cared for my garden for 25 years. I have plenty of time.’"

The encounter was brief, but unforgettable. Huang called it "one of the most profound learnings in my life."

"It really taught me something. This gardener has dedicated himself to his craft and doing his life’s work. And when you do that, you have plenty of time," he said.

The analogy to Nvidia is clear. Treat building the company like tending a garden over decades, and the anxiety of quarterly pressure gives way to a calmer, longer view. Time stretches when work feels like a life’s calling.

Zen Meets Extreme Intensity

The "Zen of Jensen" can sound ironic because Huang also maintains an extremely intense schedule. He has spoken of working from the moment he wakes until the moment he goes to bed, seven days a week, and he openly embraces hardship as part of growth.

Instead of contradicting his calmer language about time, the contrast reveals the core of his worldview: choose one craft, commit to it fully, accept the suffering that comes and let results arrive on their own timeline.

Across interviews and talks, Huang returns to the same idea: create conditions where "amazing people come to do their life’s work," then stand in that garden for as long as it takes.

Letting the world come to him does not mean passivity. It means having enough faith in a chosen path that there is no need to chase every trend.

The work is to keep tending the garden; the world, eventually, finds its way there.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.