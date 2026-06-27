The Play Shaped Mehrotra’s Long Business Mindset

During the 1982 "Big Game" between the UC Berkeley Cal Bears and the Stanford Cardinal, Mehrotra watched from the stands as a young Berkeley student. With four seconds left, Cal pulled off a five-lateral kickoff return through the Stanford marching band to score a game-winning touchdown.

In an interview with Business Insider, Mehrotra said he still remembers the moment vividly. "I was there, and it still gives me goosebumps," he said. "It was extremely exciting, an unbelievable finish."

Mehrotra said the play taught him the value of refusing to stop until the final whistle. He later carried that mindset into the memory-chip industry, where companies often face sharp boom-and-bust cycles.

SanDisk Crisis Tested Lessons Learned At Berkeley

That lesson mattered during the Great Recession, when Mehrotra was leading SanDisk through collapsing demand and deep uncertainty. He recalled the period as "a time of chaos for many businesses."

"We needed to scramble," Mehrotra said. "Our ability to quickly adapt and find a path forward was a major shift that ultimately transformed SanDisk."

Long before "The Play," Mehrotra faced another test of persistence. After Berkeley accepted him in 1976, the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi rejected his student visa three times. His father kept pressing officials until a consul approved the visa. Mehrotra said it "absolutely changed the course of my life."

In 1988, Mehrotra co-founded SanDisk, helping build flash memory at a time when the technology was still viewed as risky. Flash memory lets devices store data even when they are turned off.

Micron’s Long AI Bet Delivers Historic Payoff

After joining Micron as CEO in 2017, Mehrotra pushed the company toward data centers and high-bandwidth memory, the fast memory chips used in artificial intelligence servers. Micron’s entire 2026 HBM output had already sold out.

That strategic patience helped Micron ride the AI boom and cross the historic $1 trillion market capitalization mark, turning Mehrotra’s long game into one of Wall Street’s biggest semiconductor stories.

Micron Earnings Crushed Expectations

The memory-chip maker delivered a blowout quarterly report on Wednesday and issued guidance that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Micron beat Wall Street expectations in the third quarter, reporting revenue of $41.46 billion versus estimates of $35.59 billion and adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share versus expectations of $20.63 per share.

Benzinga Edge Rankings place Micron in the 99th percentile for Momentum, reflecting robust gains across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Photo: Thrive Studios ID on Shutterstock.com