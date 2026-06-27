SpaceX’s Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Could Spark Billions In ETF Buying

Nasdaq confirmed Friday that SpaceX will be added to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index effective July 7, less than a month after the company’s June 12 public debut.

JP Morgan estimates the move could generate roughly $4.3 billion in passive inflows as index funds rebalance their portfolios to include SpaceX, Reuters reported.

Nasdaq Rule Changes Helped Fast-Track SpaceX

SpaceX’s rapid addition follows recent changes by Nasdaq to make its exchange more attractive to companies pursuing U.S. listings.

Despite the milestone, SpaceX has reported uneven financial results. The company has alternated between profits and losses over the past three years and posted a $4.9 billion net loss last year.

Meanwhile, S&P Global said earlier this month it will maintain its existing eligibility standards, meaning SpaceX will have to wait at least 12 months before it can be considered for inclusion in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The rule changes could also benefit future IPO candidates, with large language model developers OpenAI and Anthropic widely expected to pursue public listings over the next year.

Price Action: SpaceX closed at $153.23 on Friday, up 0.15% for the day and slipped 0.30% to $152.77 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, SpaceX stock shares remain in a bearish trend across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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