The U.S. Commerce Department reportedly granted Anthropic permission Friday to release its Claude Mythos 5 model to approximately 100 companies and federal agencies.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown, wrote that "appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model,” CNBC reported.

Approval for Claude Fable 5 was not included.

Anthropic and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

A Broader AI Regulatory Pattern Emerges

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