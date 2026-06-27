The U.S. Commerce Department reportedly granted Anthropic permission Friday to release its Claude Mythos 5 model to approximately 100 companies and federal agencies.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown, wrote that "appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model,” CNBC reported.
Approval for Claude Fable 5 was not included.
Anthropic and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.
A Broader AI Regulatory Pattern Emerges
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.