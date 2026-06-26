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Paris, France - January 16, 2026: The logo of OpenAI, publisher of ChatGPT, appears on a smartphone screen placed on a reflective surface illuminated by an abstract blue illustration.
June 26, 2026 11:58 PM 2 min read

Apple Vision Pro Hardware Chief Reportedly Jumps To OpenAI As Sam Altman's AI Device Ambitions Gather Momentum

Costly Exit Amid Internal Restructuring

According to Bloomberg, Srouji initiated a controversial shake-up of Apple’s hardware engineering unit in recent weeks. That led to several vice presidents under John Ternus being given new roles and some executives feeling they had been demoted.

At OpenAI, Meade will join former Apple executives Jony Ive, Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, who founded an AI hardware startup that OpenAI acquired last year for $6.5 billion.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

OpenAI’s Talent Machine Running At Full Speed

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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