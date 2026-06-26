Costly Exit Amid Internal Restructuring

According to Bloomberg, Srouji initiated a controversial shake-up of Apple’s hardware engineering unit in recent weeks. That led to several vice presidents under John Ternus being given new roles and some executives feeling they had been demoted.

At OpenAI, Meade will join former Apple executives Jony Ive, Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, who founded an AI hardware startup that OpenAI acquired last year for $6.5 billion.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

OpenAI’s Talent Machine Running At Full Speed

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