What Is Going On With Broadcom Stock On Friday?

Micron also forecast fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of about $31, with roughly $50 billion in revenue, and highlighted multi-year customer agreements designed to make revenue and earnings more predictable.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures were down 0.8% in premarket trading, adding to the cautious tone and weighing on mega-cap tech and semiconductor stocks.

Technical Analysis

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the September 3, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.16 (Up from $1.69 YoY)

: $3.16 (Up from $1.69 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $29.43 Billion (Up from $15.95 Billion YoY)

: $29.43 Billion (Up from $15.95 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 63.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $513.68. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Forecast to $485.00) (June 4)

: Buy (Lowers Forecast to $485.00) (June 4) B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Forecast to $530.00) (June 4)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $530.00) (June 4) Mizuho: Outperform (Raises Forecast to $530.00) (June 4)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AVGO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were down 3.39% at $366.07 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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