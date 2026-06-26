What Is Going On With Broadcom Stock On Friday?

Micron also forecast fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of about $31, with roughly $50 billion in revenue, and highlighted multi-year customer agreements designed to make revenue and earnings more predictable.
Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures were down 0.8% in premarket trading, adding to the cautious tone and weighing on mega-cap tech and semiconductor stocks.
Technical Analysis
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the September 3, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $3.16 (Up from $1.69 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $29.43 Billion (Up from $15.95 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 63.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $513.68. Recent analyst moves include:
- UBS: Buy (Lowers Forecast to $485.00) (June 4)
- B of A Securities: Buy (Raises Forecast to $530.00) (June 4)
- Mizuho: Outperform (Raises Forecast to $530.00) (June 4)
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because AVGO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were down 3.39% at $366.07 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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