What's Going On With Intel Stock Friday?

The early decline appears driven by a broader risk-off tone rather than company-specific news. Traders turned more defensive before the opening bell as equity futures weakened.

Intel shares have surged 490.53% over the past 12 months. After such a strong rally, investors may be locking in gains, adding pressure to the stock.

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Despite Friday’s pullback, Intel’s longer-term trend remains positive. The stock trades 6.9% above its 20-day simple moving average of $119.05 and 18.8% above its 50-day SMA of $107.12.

The longer-term picture is even stronger. Shares remain 64.2% above the 100-day SMA of $77.50 and 120.5% above the 200-day SMA of $57.71. However, such a wide gap above key moving averages can increase the chances of a short-term pullback as prices move closer to their trend lines.

The moving-average setup remains constructive. The 20-day SMA sits above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following the golden cross that formed in August 2025.

Intel also posted both a swing high and a swing low during June, highlighting increased volatility.

Momentum indicators remain supportive. The MACD is above its signal line, and the histogram remains positive. That suggests bullish momentum is improving even as the stock consolidates.

Key resistance stands near $133. A move above that level could attract renewed buying. Key support sits around $102.50, where previous buying interest emerged and where the 50-day and 100-day moving averages are closer together.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Intel is expected to report quarterly results on July 23, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion.

The stock carries a consensus Hold rating with an average price forecast of $86.41. Recent analyst actions include:

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $150 price forecast on June 25.

initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $150 price forecast on June 25. Bank of America Securities maintained its Buy rating and raised its price forecast to $160 on June 23.

maintained its Buy rating and raised its price forecast to $160 on June 23. Bank of America Securities upgraded the stock to Buy and lifted its price forecast to $135 on June 11.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Intel carries a Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 99.51, reflecting strong relative performance over the past several months.

The stock’s momentum remains the primary bullish driver. Investors will likely watch whether any pullback holds above key moving averages to confirm that the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

ETF Exposure

Intel is a major holding in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Because Intel represents a meaningful portion of these funds, significant ETF inflows or outflows can create additional buying or selling pressure.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 4.34% at $127.10 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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