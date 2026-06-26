The decline came as investors weighed reports of fresh AI talent departures at Google alongside Alphabet’s upcoming addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

AI Departures Pressure Alphabet Shares

Alphabet shares reversed gains after reports that more Google AI researchers planned to leave for rival labs, including Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The report said the departures raised concerns about whether Google can retain top AI talent as competitors offer the potential upside of pre-IPO equity.

At least five researchers from Google’s core AI team left for rival labs over seven days, including Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer, who is headed to OpenAI, and Nobel-winning DeepMind scientist John Jumper, who is headed to Anthropic, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The latest exits come as Google works to rebuild credibility in AI after a difficult start to the generative AI cycle, the report noted.

Dow Addition Marks Symbolic Shift

Reportedly, Verizon had become less important to the price-weighted index because of its lower share price, representing just 0.5% of the Dow. Alphabet’s larger share price and market value make it a more representative member of the Communication Services sector, according to the report.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, the stock is still above its 200-day SMA ($313.36) and 100-day SMA ($338.59), which keeps the longer-term structure constructive even as the tape softens.

The issue is the shorter-term trend: GOOGL is trading 6.1% below its 20-day SMA ($363.45) and 7.6% below its 50-day SMA ($369.27), and the 20-day SMA is sitting below the 50-day SMA, reinforcing near-term pressure.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.87 (Up from $2.31 YoY)

: $2.87 (Up from $2.31 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $113.54 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY)

: $113.54 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $423.46. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Forecast to $450.00) (June 3)

: Buy (Maintains Forecast to $450.00) (June 3) HSBC : Buy (Lowers Forecast to $420.00) (June 2)

: Buy (Lowers Forecast to $420.00) (June 2) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $445.00) (June 1)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because GOOGL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

Price Action: GOOGL shares were down 0.70% at $341.30, and GOOG shares were down 0.77% at $339.56 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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