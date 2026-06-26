On Thursday, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban argued that growing opposition to AI data centers reflects broader public anxiety over artificial intelligence, job displacement and wealth concentration rather than the facilities themselves.

Mark Cuban Says AI Companies Have Already Lost The PR Battle

The “Shark Tank” investor argued that opposition to data centers has become a symbol of broader resentment toward AI and the wealth being created by a handful of technology companies.

“The fight against data centers has nothing to do with data centers,” Cuban wrote on X, adding that the facilities have become “a proxy for the hate towards AI and the concentration and accumulation of wealth it’s creating.”

According to Cuban, major developers of large language models have already “lost the PR battle” because they have failed to prioritize the concerns of ordinary people.

Instead of promoting AI’s benefits, he said companies should visit communities that could be affected by automation and ask residents how they can help.

Although Cuban said he believes AI will eventually produce a net increase in jobs, he acknowledged that many towns and cities are worried about near-term job losses.

He argued that funding local programs should be viewed as “a cost of doing business,” noting that billions spent on community initiatives would be relatively small compared with the industry’s massive AI infrastructure investments.

Support Workers, Artists And Communities, Cuban Says

Cuban also urged AI companies to engage directly with artists and creative unions, saying many creators are “TERRIFIED” about AI’s potential impact on their professions.

Rather than negotiating with music labels or film studios, he encouraged companies to ask artists what financial and creative support they need and then deliver on those requests.

He also dismissed celebrity endorsements as ineffective, writing, “Don’t try to pay famous people to endorse what you are doing. That’s dumb.”

Cuban concluded that AI companies cannot rely on political influence to overcome public opposition.

“Being hated is not good for business,” he wrote, warning that unless the industry earns the trust of workers and local communities, resistance to AI expansion and new data centers will only intensify.

AI Data Center Resistance Reaches Record High

Opposition to AI data centers is gaining momentum across the U.S., with local communities blocking or delaying at least 75 projects valued at roughly $130 billion during the first quarter of 2026.

According to a report released earlier this month by Data Center Watch, the January-to-March period marked the highest quarterly number of disrupted data center developments on record.

According to a Gallup survey released in May, 71% of Americans oppose AI data centers being built near their communities, with nearly half expressing strong opposition.

Respondents pointed to concerns over power and water consumption, pollution, noise and rising utility costs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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