Michael Dell Says Texas Is 'Home' And Where Dell Has Always Belonged, Elon Musk Chimes In

Shareholders Back Texas Move

Michael Dell said 97% of shareholders voted to redomicile the company to Texas, calling the state “home.” He founded the company in Austin in 1984.

“This is home and where we’ve always belonged,” Dell said in a post on X.

Musk responded to the post with a single word, “Texas.”

From Delaware To Texas

Dell shareholders approved moving the company’s state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas, a change the board said in May better aligns its legal home with its longtime headquarters and largest U.S. employee base.

The company added that the change will not affect its operations, strategy, management or employee locations.

CEO of Texas Stock Exchange Group James H. Lee, in a LinkedIn post, called the vote another sign of companies shifting their legal domicile to Texas.

Texas Draws More Giants

Texas has increasingly attracted technology companies because of its business-friendly regulatory environment, favorable tax structure and large engineering talent pool.

Trading metrics

Dell has a current market capitalization of about 264.6 billion and has gained 220.38% so far this year and 225.01% over the past 52 weeks.

Price Action: Shares of Dell closed 5.67% lower on Thursday at $409.45, and fell further 0.84% in extended trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate DELL has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Growth score in the 61st percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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