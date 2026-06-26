Elon Musk Should Consider Selling EVs Again

TSLA Stock Movement

Tesla has been volatile over the past month, but the stock has seen a double-digit percentage decline. Since May 26, the stock has fallen more than 13%, with the stock declining close to 6% since June 18.

During the last month, Tesla reached a high of $442.10 per share. The EV giant traded for $374.40 per share during the after-hours trading session on Thursday, declining 0.19%.

Ross Gerber Backs Slate Auto

“People will totally love this truck,” the investor said in one of his posts on X, hailing Slate’s novel approach for the truck, which will retail for close to $25,000 for the base variant.

Tesla’s New Vehicles

Notably, Tesla was reportedly mulling developing an affordable EV, with the vehicle targeting the Chinese market, but could possibly also be sold in the U.S.

Musk had earlier hinted at another possible new model being developed by the EV giant; two possible new models for Tesla could significantly boost its aging lineup, which comprises the Model 3, Model Y and the Cybertruck.

Gary Black Dismisses Robotaxi Rumor

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla provides excellent Growth, but poor Value and Momentum. It also provides an unfavorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

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